Detroit Red Wings' Lucas Raymond appears poised for breakout season. Here's why

NEWARK, N.J. — Lucas Raymond looks poised for a breakout year with the Detroit Red Wings, now smarter and stronger as he enters his third season.

The 21-year-old forward is a good 12 pounds heavier, the result of his offseason training – and that should go a long way towards establishing himself as a premier producer.

"We just want him stronger on pucks," coach Derek Lalonde said after Thursday's morning skate at Prudential Center. "If he can keep plays alive, I think he will be able to do more of what he is good at. I appreciate the fact last year, I really think he was committed to our team game. It was just, he physically wore down at times."

Raymond, the No. 4 pick in the 2020 draft (that was the year the Wings finished at the bottom of the NHL standings and were pushed back three spots in the draft lottery) recorded 23 goals and 57 points in 82 games in 2021-22. Last season he dropped to 17 goals and 45 points in 74 games (he missed a couple weeks after colliding with a teammate during a practice). He enters his third season in better shape, physically and mentally.

"I feel great," Raymond said. "I feel like I'm in a good head space and good physical shape as well. I like where I am at. I'm excited. I just want to play good hockey and be a productive player. I feel like I've learned things every year –from my first to second, and my second to this year. I just take away parts every time and try to improve them or sustain them."

Raymond spent the practices leading up to the Wings' season opener against the New Jersey Devils playing on a line with J.T. Compher and Robby Fabbri. Raymond got some looks on the top line with Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat during training camp, but ultimately the coaching staff trended towards using David Perron in that spot, precisely because he is a master at keeping pucks alive. "One of the best in the league," Lalonde said.

Raymond looked noticeably stronger during camp, with "more pop," Lalonde said. "He maybe overachieved a bit as a rookie and expectations understandably go through the roof for him, but he did a lot of really good things for us last year, and we hope he just keeps progressing.

"I just think, if he wins a couple more battles each game, if he's able to not get knocked off pucks as much, it just keeps more plays alive and more opportunity for him. He's had a really good camp. He's been noticeable. We'll see how it translates to real hockey now."

