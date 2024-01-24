Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets injury report, lineups: Cade Cunningham ruled out

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, right, in the second half at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

The Detroit Pistons, 0-3 on their six-game homestand, hope to find a win against a fellow bottom-dweller in the Charlotte Hornets.

The Pistons enter after dropping two games with Milwaukee, folding late in Monday's 122-113 defeat, despite a big game off the bench from rookie guard Marcus Sasser (23 points). We'll see how Sasser's role is affected by the long-awaited season debut of veteran point guard Monte Morris, though he could still find minutes with Cade Cunningham not quite ready to return.

Cade is out tonight, Monty said. Said his conditioning wasn’t quite where they wanted it to be. “We felt like we were in a good place, but decided to make sure he’s in a good place before he’s out there.” — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) January 24, 2024

The Hornets, 13th in the Eastern Conference standings, are coming off Monday's thrilling rally in Minnesota, 128-125, despite giving up 62 points to Karl-Anthony Towns. Miles Bridges scored 28 points, rookie No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller scored 27 (11-for-13 shooting), and LaMelo Ball collected 18 points and 13 assists.

The Hornets on Tuesday traded starting guard Terry Rozier to Miami for Kyle Lowry, so they'll be starting a new five vs. the Pistons.

The Pistons defeated the Hornets in Charlotte way back on Oct. 27 in the second game of the season, 111-99.

The Pistons next host Washington on Saturday afternoon in Detroit, then welcome in Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Here's what you need to know about today's Pistons vs. Hornets game, TV and streaming info, the injury report and projected starting lineups.

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets start time today

Matchup: Pistons (4-39) vs. Hornets (10-31).

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Time: 7 p.m. ET.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets TV channel today

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM 97.1 (Pistons radio affiliates).

Detroit Pistons injury report vs. Charlotte Hornets

Pistons guard Monte Morris goes through shooting drills during open practice at Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 15. 2023.

There was initially a thought that Cade Cunningham may return Wednesday, but he will miss an eighth straight game as he tries to get back into game shape, Pistons coach Monty Williams said. Meanwhile, point guard Monte Morris (right quad strain), who has missed the entire season thus far, is expected to play.

The Hornets are without Kyle Lowry, who is coming over from the Heat in a trade, Gordon Hayward (calf strain) and Mark Williams (back). Cody Martin (knee) is listed as questionable to play while Nick Richards' status is probably (ankle).

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets projected starting lineups

Pistons: G Killian Hayes, G Jaden Ivey, F Bojan Bogdanovic, PF Kevin Knox II, C Jalen Duren.

Hornets: G LaMelo Ball, G Nick Smith Jr., F Miles Bridges, F Brandon Miller, F P.J. Washington Jr.

Lineups subject to change.

Detroit Pistons uniform, jersey vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Pistons are back in their blue Icon Edition uniforms, with red trim.

The Hornets are donning their white Association Edition uniforms, with teal pinstripes.

