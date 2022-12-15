Detroit Pistons game score vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live updates from Charlotte

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WWJ-AM 950 (Pistons radio affiliates).

• Box score

Game notes: In the first meeting of the season, the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets find themselves linked as they carry the two worst records in the league and the race for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft. The loser of this game will hold the dubious honor of having the league's worst record. If the Pistons want to climb out of the NBA cellar, they'll be doing it without Cade Cunningham after the announcement of his season-ending surgery to repair his left shin. ... The Hornets might get standout point guard LaMelo Ball back for this game. He has missed 11 straight with a left ankle sprain and is listed as questionable.

