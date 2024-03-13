Detroit Pistons game vs. Toronto Raptors: Time, TV channel, injury report and more

The Detroit Pistons have won two out of their last three games, with one giant stinker of a half in between the victories.

The Pistons have three games left on their six-game home stand and besides a really poor second half against the Dallas Mavericks, getting outscored 35-23 in the third quarter, the Pistons have been pretty darn good over this stretch.

The most recent outing saw the Pistons pull out their biggest win of the season, beating the Charlotte Hornets, 114-97, with three players scoring 17 points or more all while holding the Hornets under 100 points.

Detroit Pistons forward Simone Fontecchio (19) attempts a basket during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

LAST GAME: Cade Cunningham shows franchise-player skills in Detroit Pistons' 114-97 win over Hornets

The schedule hasn't been particularly tough, especially over this most recent home stretch with games against the Hornets (16-49) and the Nets (26-39), but it's pretty undisputable the Pistons have been playing some better basketball since getting their footing after the trade deadline.

One of the big additions from the deals at the deadline has been Simone Fontecchio, who has averaged 15.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists since joining the Pistons and has had at least two 3-pointers in 11 of the 13 games. The increased spacing has seemingly given the Pistons a little more room for error when operating in the half-court.

As for their opponents on Wednesday, the Pistons will be facing another team that was a seller at the trade deadline. The Raptors first traded O.G. Anunoby, Malachi Flynn (who eventually came to the Pistons), and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a second-round draft pick. Later on, the Raptors traded Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers for Bruce Brown and a package of picks and players.

So far, the results have been not great, with Toronto going 5-9 since the trade deadline and losing four straight entering the game against the Pistons.

TUNE IN: Watch Pistons-Raptors on Fubo (free trial)

Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors start time today

Matchup: Pistons (11-53) vs. Raptors (23-42).

Date: Wednesday, March 13.

Time: 7 p.m. ET.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Betting line: TBD. (how to bet and get sign up bonuses).

• Box score

[ MUST WATCH: Make "The Pistons Pulse" your go-to Detroit Pistons podcast, available anywhere you listen to podcasts (Apple, Spotify) or watch live/on demand on YouTube. Here is Sunday's show: ]

Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors TV channel today

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM 97.1 (Pistons radio affiliates).

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

If you do not have Bally Sports Detroit, you can sign up for Fubo with a free trial to watch the Pistons all season.

Detroit Pistons injury report vs. Toronto Raptors

Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (illness) did not play against the Charlotte Hornets and is listed as day-to-day, while guard Quentin Grimes returned against Charlotte and played over 21 minutes after missing four straight games and should be good to go against the Raptors.

The Raptors have an extended injury report. Chris Boucher (knee), D.J. Carton (ankle), Jakob Poeltl (hand), RJ Barrett (personal) and Scottie Barnes (hand) are all listed as out for the game against the Pistons. Meanwhile, Emmanuel Quickley (hip) and Gary Trent Jr. (groin) are both listed as questionable.

SHOWING SIGNS OF IMPROVEMENT: James Wiseman's hard work, patience starting to pay off with Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons vs. projected starting lineup vs. Toronto Raptors

Pistons: PG Cade Cunningham, G Jaden Ivey, F Ausar Thompson, PF Isaiah Stewart, C Jalen Duren.

*Lineups subject to change.

Detroit Pistons uniform, jersey vs. Toronto Raptors

The Pistons will rock their black Statement Edition uniforms with "DET" lettering across the chest and blue and red stripes below.

The Raptors will wear their white Association Edition uniforms, which is their traditional white set that has red across the chest and "Raptors" in white lettering.

Live updates

Follow updates through our curated list.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors: Time, injury report, TV channel