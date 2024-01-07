Detroit Lions, Taylor Decker troll NFL with 'reporting' joke before Vikings game

The confusion between Taylor Decker and Dan Skipper continues for another week.

The Detroit Lions posted a video of Decker walking through snow flurries to enter Ford Field hours before its regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings with a caption reading "reporting for duty" in reference to the Lions' controversial 20-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last week.

The veteran left tackle seemingly caught the game-winning 2-point conversion on the Lions' last drive of the game in the final minute, but was called for an illegal touching penalty because the referees said backup tackle Dan Skipper was the one who reported as eligible to the referees before the play, not Decker.

The Lions were furious with the call which changed the outcome of the game, with both Decker and Skipper remaining adament that they did as they were told and Decker should have been the one reported eligible instead of Skipper. The NFL stood by the call, releasing videos to every team explaining how the call was correct.

Dan Campbell was quick to move on and said the team would be playing with a "controlled fury" to finish the season after the crazy final minute last week. However, fans were still angry throughout the week, funding "Decker reported" signs around the city, and it seems like the social media administrator is still thinking about it too.

Shortly after the Lions posted the video of Decker walking in, he responded from his personal account to say they messed up by tagging him, instead of Dan Skipper. The team responded with a video of Skipper saying "here you are", in reference to the referees' confusion on the critical play last week.

This is not me https://t.co/foK40M4DG0 — Taylor Decker (@__taylordecker) January 7, 2024

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions, Taylor Decker troll NFL with 'reporting' joke