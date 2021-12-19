Detroit Lions shock the NFL-leading Arizona Cardinals with 30-12 win at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions gave themselves a highlight game to remember for the 2021 season as they outplayed the Arizona Cardinals from the beginning to the end in the 30-12 win on Sunday at Ford Field.

Jared Goff was 21-for-26 for 216 yards and three touchdowns for the Lions (2-11-1), who no longer are in the pole position for the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Craig Reynolds had 26 carries for 112 yards. Amon-Ra St. Brown had eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown and Josh Reynolds had six grabs for 68 yards and a score.

The Lions defense kept the Cardinals (10-4) off balance all game. Kyler Murray struggled, going 23-for-41 for 257 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

