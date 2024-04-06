Detroit Lions Podcast: 7-round mock draft and contract extension episode

The latest episode of the Detroit Lions Podcast streamed live on Saturday afternoon and is now available to watch. This week’s episode is the first live show in a couple of weeks and focused heavily on the Lions and the 2024 NFL draft.

Before getting to a breakdown of the latest Lions Wire 7-round mock draft, there is a discussion on the Brock Wright contract and restricted free agency drama that played out between the Lions and the 49ers. We also talked about Penei Sewell and a potential timeline for his next contract, as well as one for Jared Goff.

Then it’s time to talk draft. We went through the Lions mock draft published during the week and the rationale behind Detroit’s projected picks in each round.

The audio-only version of the show will be available on your favorite podcast provider.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire