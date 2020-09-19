Detroit Lions lose starting DL Nick Williams to shoulder injury vs. Green Bay Packers

First, it was the Detroit Lions secondary that was riddled with injuries. Now, it's the team's defensive line.

The Lions downgraded starting defensive tackle Nick Williams to out for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers because of a shoulder injury.

Williams, who had two tackles in his Lions debut against his old team the Chicago Bears last week, was a limited participant in practice all week and was listed as questionable on the team's injury report.

His absence means Da'Shawn Hand will play a bigger role up front, alongside starters Danny Shelton and Trey Flowers.

The Lions already were without two starters in their secondary, Justin Coleman and Desmond Trufant, because of hamstring injuries. Coleman will miss at least three games after the Lions placed him on injured reserve Tuesday.

Jeff Okudah is expected to start at left cornerback in place of Trufant, with some combination of Darryl Roberts and Tony McRae filling Coleman's snaps in the secondary.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay and left guard Joe Dahl also are out for the Lions (0-1).

The Packers (1-0) are tied atop the NFC North after last week's 43-34 win over the Minnesota Vikings, when they scored their most points under second-year coach Matt LaFleur.

