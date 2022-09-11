Detroit Lions lose to Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35: Game thread replay

The Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles meet for the second consecutive season at Ford Field in Detroit, this time in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Follow live updates and game coverage below.

The Eagles, led by QB Jalen Hurts, ran all over the Lions and Hurts attempted just 14 passes, completing nine for 103 yards, and rushed seven times for 71 yards in an embarrassing 44-6 rout. The Eagles finished with 236 yards rushing, eight more than the Lions’ offense generated overall.

The Lions debut No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson, a defensive end who starred nearby at Dearborn Divine Child High School, then set the Michigan football single-season sack record. He’s expected to boost his hometown team on a defense that ranked near the bottom of the league in most statistical categories, including 31st in points allowed.

Jared Goff seems poised for an improvement in his second Lions season at quarterback, and the Lions added DJ Chark at receiver to give him a greater downfield threat.

Detroit has not won a season opener since 2017 over Arizona, but is expected to win at least three more games in the second season of a rebuild under head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes.

The Eagles, crushed by Tampa Bay in an NFC playoff wild-card game after a surprising winning season, have added proven talent on both sides of the ball: They traded for receiver A.J. Brown and defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and signed edge rusher Haason Reddick and cornerback James Bradberry, who pairs with ex-Lions Pro-Bowler Darius Slay. The Eagles, who again are lined with multiple standouts across both sides of the line of scrimmage, are expected to contend for a division title under second-year head coach Nick Sirianni.

Detroit Lions (3-13-1 in 2021) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (9-8 in 2021)

When: 1 p.m., Sunday.

Where: Ford Field in Detroit.

TV: Fox (Channel 2 in Detroit).

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

Betting line: Eagles by 5.

