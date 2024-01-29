Detroit Lions free agents 2024: Plethora of key players to see contract expire

The Detroit Lions season is over after the team's greatest run in the Super Bowl era. Now, it's time to look ahead to the 2024 season.

The Lions were up 24-7 on the San Francisco 49ers at halftime of the NFC championship, but collapsed in epic fashion, giving up 27 unanswered points to fall 34-31, one game short of their first Super Bowl appearance.

After the game, head coach Dan Campbell delivered a brutal truth to players and Detroit fans by saying they may never reach this point of the NFC championship again and the climb will only get harder as the team ages.

One of those obstacles that sits in their road forward to build off this historic season is a long list of free agents that either need to be re-signed or let go, on top of upcoming contract decisions with players like Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Here is a list of Lions players whose contracts expire in March, with help from spotrac.com. The new league year begins March 13.

Detroit Lions free agents 2024

*Age as of Dec. 1, 2024

Safety C.J. Garnder-Johnson, 26

Defensive end Romeo Okwara, 29

Defensive end Charles Harris, 29

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, 28

Guard Graham Glasgow, 32

Guard Jonah Jackson, 27

Guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, 31

Tackle Dan Skipper, 30

Kicker Michael Badgley, 29

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds, 29

Quarterback Tedd Bridgewater, 32 (Bridgewater previously told the Freep he is retiring after the season)

Safety Will Harris, 28

Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, 29

Quarterback Nate Sudfeld, 31

Tackle Matt Nelson, 28

Linebacker Julian Okwara, 26

Long snapper Jake McQuaide, 36

Running back Craig Reynolds, 28

Cornerback Kindle Vildor, 26

Fullback Jason Cabinda, 28

Tight end Shane Zylstra, 28 (restricted)

Long snapper Scott Daly, 30 (restricted)

Tight end Brock Wright, 26 (restricted)

Defensive tackle Benito Jones, 27 (restricted)

Linebacker Anthony Pittman, 28 (restricted)

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, 25

Cornerback Khalil Dorsey, 26 (exclusive rights)

Running back Zonovan Knight, 23 (exclusive rights)

Cornerback Jerry Jacobs, 27, (restricted)

Outside linebacker James Houston, 26 (exclusive rights)

