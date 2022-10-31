Detroit Lions fire DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant after implosion vs. Miami Dolphins

A day after the Miami Dolphins shredded their NFL-worst defense for 382 yards passing, the Detroit Lions fired defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant.

Pleasant declined comment Monday. Lions coach Dan Campbell is expected to address the move, which was confirmed by multiple sources, at his weekly news conference Monday at 2:15 p.m.

Pleasant, a Flint native, is the second coach Campbell has demoted or fired in-season in his less than two seasons in Detroit.

Last year, Campbell stripped offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn of play-calling duties after eight games, and fired Lynn after the season. The Lions started last season 0-8 and topped 20 points in just one of their first 11 games.

This year, the Lions (1-6) rank last in the NFL in total and scoring defense.

More:Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell singing the same old song of faith, frustration and affirmation

More:Detroit Lions Lack of physicality dooms pass defense as Dolphins' Tyreek Hill runs wild

More:Detroit Lions stock watch: Josh Reynolds drops key pass; T.J. Hockenson helps trade value

Lions defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant watches practice during the first day of training camp July 27, 2022 in Allen Park.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions fire Aubrey Pleasant after implosion vs. Dolphins