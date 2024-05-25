Detroit Lions’ best sleeper pick: Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College

The Lions did a lot to reinforce their team in the 2024 draft (especially in the secondary), but their final pick might be the most interesting over time. Somehow, Detroit bagged Boston College guard Christian Mahogany with the 210th pick in the sixth round. Mahogany allowed no sacks, no quarterback hits, and seven quarterback hurries in 422 pass-blocking reps last season, and through he’ll need work on some technical points, he was a demon in the run game last season.

General manager Brad Holmes said that Mahogany had a little “dirt bag” to his game, and the rookie was quite proud of that designation.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Mahogany said. “It’s something that I really pride myself on and I’m just glad Mr. Holmes saw it as well as coach [Dan] Campbell and everyone else. That’s something I pride myself on, and I look forward to bringing it to the National Football League.”

Sounds like a Detroit Lion, yes?

Lions got Boston College OG Christian Mahogany in the sixth round, and you can see why Dan Campbell would like him. Dude is a bouncer in tight spaces, and he's a nasty puller. Needs to work on latching through the rep and catching second-level rushers, but he plays like a Lion. pic.twitter.com/n8Z0FvM4e4 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire