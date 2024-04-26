Details emerge on Caleb Williams’ first NFL contract

The NFL draft continues, and it’s that time of year when we learn how much each pick on the draft board earns based on the current year’s salary structure in the league. The news for Caleb Williams is good. The USC quarterback obviously will make the most of any player in this draft class, given that he is the top pick, but the added details of his Chicago Bears rookie contract point to something more than being No. 1 in 2024.

USA TODAY Sports has more:

“Williams’ contract will be slightly more than last year’s No. 1 pick in Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. He signed a four-year deal worth $38 million with $24.6 million signing bonus.”

Williams’ contract isn’t dramatically more lucrative than Young’s 2023 deal, but it is a few hundred thousand dollars richer. Clearly, 2024 contracts will fetch higher dollar numbers than 2023.

Now comes the hard part for Caleb Williams: playing well enough to not only justify this first contract, but earn that lucrative second contract and receive kingmaker-level money in a few years.

