Here are the details of Demarcus Robinson’s contract, which includes $1M in incentives

Demarcus Robinson will be back with the Los Angeles Rams next season after agreeing to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million. It’s a bargain price for the Rams, who deployed Robinson as their No. 3 receiver toward the end of last season – a move that worked out brilliantly.

ProFootballTalk has all the details of Robinson’s contract, which includes a base pay of just $4 million, with another $1 million that can be earned through incentives. That makes this contract an even bigger steal for the Rams, who also have Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp signed through next season.

According to PFT, Robinson gets $166,666.67 if he plays at least 35% of the offensive snaps. If he plays 45%, he’ll get double that amount. If he plays 50%, he’ll make $500,000. Here’s where things get a little more complicated.

If the team improves its league ranking in total net offensive yards or the Rams get to the playoffs, Robinson gets another payment tied to playing percentage. For 40 percent of the snaps, he gets $166,666.67. For 50 percent of the snaps, he gets $333,333.34. If he participates in 60 percent of the snaps, he gets $500,000.

In other words, he’ll get the maximum of $1 million in incentives if the Rams either improve their offensive ranking or make the playoffs, and he plays at least 60% of the snaps. The Rams ranked seventh in total offense last season, for reference. Robinson also gets a $1.5 million signing bonus on this contract.

Even if Robinson earns the maximum of $5 million, it’s a smart deal for Los Angeles.

