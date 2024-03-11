Despite offer from Eagles, D'Andre Swift agrees to huge contract from Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It only took D’Andre Swift 12 minutes to accept a contract offer from the Bears.

Swift, who made his first Pro Bowl last year in his one season with the Eagles, agreed to contract terms with the Bears just minutes after the start of the NFL’s legal tampering period at noon Monday.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was first to report the news. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $24.5 million over three years with $15.3 million guaranteed.

A year ago, Miles Sanders signed a four-year, $25 million contract with the Panthers a few days into free agency.

According to Spotrac, Swift’s $8.17 million annual average makes him the 9th-highest-paid running back in the NFL.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Eagles did try to re-sign Swift while they held his exclusive negotiating rights before the start of the legal tampering period, but Swift stayed patient and landed a deal that’s far bigger than what the Eagles were likely offering.

Howie Roseman hasn’t signed a running back to a multi-year contract since LeSean McCoy in 2012, although that could change over the next few days if the Eagles work out a deal with Saquon Barkley or another back.

As talented as Swift is, a deal north of $8 million per year for a very good but not top running back is not something Roseman would ever consider.

For now, the Eagles have only Kenny Gainwell under contract for 2024. Gainwell has one more year with a $1.055 million base salary and a modest $1.139 million cap figure on the final deal of his rookie 5th-round contract but no other running backs under contract for 2024. Boston Scott, an Eagle since the middle of 2018, is also a free agent.

Swift, who averaged 560 rushing yards in three seasons with the Lions, ran for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns last year after the Eagles acquired him and a 7th-round pick for 4th- and 7th-round picks. He played this past season on the final year of his rookie contract worth just $1.77 million. Swift is a Philadelphia native and St. Joe’s Prep grad.

Swift became the Eagles' first 1,000-yard rusher that they didn't draft since Ricky Watters in 1997.

Swift, who just turned 25 in January, has 2,729 rushing yards, a 4.6 average and 23 touchdowns in four NFL seasons, along with 195 catches for 1,412 yards and eight more TDs receiving. Among active running backs with at least 500 career carries, Swift’s 4.6 average is 10th-highest.

NFL teams can agree to terms with free agents on Monday but can’t finalize any deals until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

This is the second year in a row the Eagles have lost a free agent to the Bears before the legal tampering period was 15 minutes old. Last year, linebacker T.J. Edwards agreed to a three-year, $19.5 million contract with the Bears 15 minutes into free agency.

Swift is the second member of the 2023 Eagles to sign with the Bears. Safety Kevin Byard, who the Eagles released on March 1, signed a two-year, $15 million deal with Chicago on Sunday.

