Despite NFL's worst record, Panthers raise ticket prices by 4 percent

The worst team in the NFL is raising ticket prices.

The Carolina Panthers, who finished an NFL-worst 2-15 last season, are raising ticket prices by an average of 4 percent, according to the Associated Press. That means Panthers ticket prices are rising by slightly more than inflation; the Consumer Price Index rose by 3.4 percent in 2023.

Tickets on the lower level are rising by 7 percent while tickets in the upper level are rising by 1 percent, according to the report.

Given the results on the field — the Panthers have finished with a losing record for six straight seasons — it seems hard to justify any increase in ticket prices. But Panthers owner David Tepper is going to charge whatever he thinks fans will pay, even if that means a growing number of tickets are sold to fans of the opposing team.