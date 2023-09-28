Deshaun Watson remains limited with shoulder injury

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson again was limited in Thursday's practice, but he did more than he did Wednesday.

Watson completely rested his throwing shoulder Wednesday.

According to reporters at Thursday's practice, Watson threw the ball softly during the portion of practice open to the media.

The Browns still expect him to play.

"We'll see how he feels when we get out there," offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said Thursday, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. "We're confident he’ll be able to go Sunday. We will see how he's feeling today when we get out."

Watson played much better Sunday against the Titans, going 27-of-33 for 289 yards with two touchdowns and a 123.4 passer rating. It was his best game of his nine starts for the Browns.

He was only 20-of-40 for 235 yards with three turnovers in a Week 2 loss to the Steelers.

"I wish I could know that exactly," Van Pelt said of the difference between Week 2 and Week 3. "I'd bottle it to sell it but, yeah, he just played confident. . . . It's not always going to go that smoothly; we know that. But that was a really strong day of decision making, accuracy, everything that comes with quarterback play."

Watson was the only player on the injury list not to have a change in his practice participation.

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (ankle/rest) and running back Kareem Hunt (ribs/groin) returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday. Running back Jerome Ford (shoulder), offensive tackle James Hudson (ankle) and cornerback Greg Newsome (elbow) were full participants a day after being limited.