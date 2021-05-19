Deshaun Watson breaks silence on sexual misconduct allegations with Instagram workout video

Deshaun Watson posted video to his Instagram page on Wednesday in his first public appearance of any kind since his initial response to multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

The embattled Houston Texans quarterback didn't speak or write a statement in the post, which simply showed him working out and performing football drills.

Deshaun Watson is working out. He posts on social media (IG story) for the first time since March 16 - the evening he released his statement that he was aware of a lawsuit & he looked forward to clearing his name. #NFL #Texans pic.twitter.com/RmZv2deRHn — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) May 19, 2021

While Watson declined to speak, his message was fairly clear. He's staying ready for football season amid uncertainty over his legal status and his eligibility to play this fall.

Where things stand with Watson

The latest news in Watson's legal woes saw four of his 22 accusers speak with NFL investigators in recent weeks. Watson is accused in civil litigation of varying degrees of sexual misconduct involving massage therapists, including unwanted sexual advances, touching of genitals and forcing a woman to perform oral sex.

Deshaun Watson didn't provide a statement in Wednesday's Instagram post. But his message was fairly clear. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

While the status of the civil litigation remains unresolved, some of Watson's accusers have spoken with the Houston Police Department in addition to NFL investigator Lisa Friel and her team. This, of course, means that Watson could potentially face criminal charges and sanctions from the NFL in addition to the civil suit.

While the timeline for the HPD investigation and civil litigation remain open, Texans players are scheduled to report to training camp on July 29. Their first game is slated for Sept. 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Will NFL allow Watson to play amid pending legal woes?

Prior to the start of the season, the NFL will be compelled to take action based on its conclusion of whether Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy — or to decline to take action, which would also represent a decision of sorts.

In short, the decision over Watson's short-term football future will likely arrive long before any legal matters are resolved. And Watson — if one's compelled to read the tea leaves of Wednesday's Instagram post — is planning on playing football this fall.

Ultimately, that won't be his decision. That ball remains in NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's court. The Texans, meanwhile, are adding to their quarterback insurance policy. They signed veteran backup Jeff Driskel as the fifth quarterback on their roster on Wednesday.

