‘We deserve to get in the NCAA Tournament’: Illinois awaits regional seeding

(WCIA) — When the Illini were eliminated from the Big Ten Tournament in a 4-2 loss to Michigan, the outright regular season champions lost out on an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Now, Illinois will wait for the NCAA Selection Show at noon on Memorial Day to determine where, or even if, their next game will be played.

“You saw a lot of resiliency with this team,” said head coach Dan Hartleb. “We were 5-10 at one point at one point and you don’t turn around and do what we did without having a true team These guys support each other, they care about each other. I mean look, we, I think we deserve, I believe we deserve to get in the NCAA Tournament I truly do. I think we’ll get a bid but those things aren’t for sure.”

Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Clemson, Texas A&M, Oregon State, Arkansas, East Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Oklahoma, NC State, UC Santa Barbara, Oklahoma State, Florida State and Arizona were selected as the regional hosts.

