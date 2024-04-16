Desert Edge football coaches Marcus, Mark Carter, resign after program put on probation

Marcus and Mark Carter, who led Goodyear Desert Edge to the 5A football final last season, announced on social media platforms Tuesday that they have resigned.

On Monday, the Arizona Interscholastic Association's Executive Board placed the school's football program and boys' track and field on probation for the 2024-25 school year over a recruiting violation that the school reported to the AIA.

Desert Edge High football coaches Mark Carter, left, and his brother Marcus Carter speak during the Arizona Interscholastic Association high school state football championship media day on Nov. 29, 2023 in Phoenix. Standing with the coaches are players, Deshawn Warner, (15), Hezekiah Millender, (2), and Aundre Gibson, (21).

Mark Carter was head boys track and field coach, as well, with most of his athletes football players.

Last week, Desert Edge suspended Mark Carter for the 2024 football season but kept him as its head boys' track coach to get out in front of the recruiting violation ahead of Monday's AIA board meeting. The Agua Fria district put out a statement last week that Marcus Carter would remain as the head football coach for next season.

But the brothers have been inseparable during their coaching careers. On Tuesday afternoon, Mark Carter announced their resignation on X and Facebook.

In light of the recent allegations on myself and the confusion around the Desert Edge Football And Track Programs, Marcus (@SpiceBoy408) and I have effectively resigned as the Head Football Coaches and Boys Head Track and Field Coach at Desert Edge High School. This takes in… pic.twitter.com/T06RaGB3EH — CaliBloodLine81 (@CaliBloodLine81) April 16, 2024

He said he resignation was effective immediately.

"We want to thank the Agua Fria Union High School District for the opportunity to impact student-athletes through extracurricular activities. We are proud of all the great things we’ve accomplished. In 4 years 52 players with the opportunity to play at the next level and 19 of those 52 were Division 1 players,'' the post said, going on to include the team's achievements under their leadership.

Eric O'Connor, helping upset Desert Edge parents with some guidance, looked deeper into the alleged recruiting violation and told The Republic that he didn't see a violation. He said that parents are going to battle the AIA over the probation status.

After a father posted on social media asking about good schools for his son to attend, Mark Carter responded with "Desert Edge." That led to some back-and-forth. The student has not transferred, O'Connor said, adding that the kid wasn't a football player.

O'Connor, researching the alleged recruiting violation, said the school where the kid is at, his name was added to the football team's 2023 MaxPreps roster in late March, the day of the social-media post.

"They tried to prove that he played football so that the football program got lumped into it, when it really was a track issue," O'Connor said. "The kid is probably as big as my 7-year-old."

O'Connor said he's done dozens of these cases, and even went to court against the AIA many times.

"But this one, the AIA is not right or wrong," O'Connor said. "Desert Edge isn't even saying they're wrong. They're not trying anything. Just doing stuff to hopefully appease the AIA."

O'Connor said he talked to Mark Carter and thought that he might resign. But O'Connor was surprised to hear that both brothers resigned.

Desert Edge can appeal the AIA board's decision to place the programs on probation. With this move by the brothers, it is likely that probation (being ineligible for postseason competition) for both football and boys track and field will be rescinded by the AIA board once it hears the appeal.

"It is what it is. They can take their talents somewhere else. They're really good coaches. It sucks for the kids who went to that school, because there's like mentors, an atmosphere, they wanted. Not a lot of African American coaches to look up to. They're giving back to the community."

They were chosen at the end of last season as The Arizona Republic's Coaches of the Year. They were also named the Arizona Cardinals' High School Football Coaches of the Year.

The Carters were highlighted during the first season of azcentral.com's video documentary series "Beyond the Gridiron'' in 2019, when they were co-head football coaches at South Mountain High School.

