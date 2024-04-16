AIA places Desert Edge football, boys' track on probation for recruiting violation

Goodyear Desert Edge's football and boys track and field programs have been placed on probation by the Arizona Interscholastic Association for the 2024-25 school year.

This AIA Executive Board decision came Monday after a lengthy executive session, despite last week Desert Edge suspending co-head football coach and head boys track and field coach Mark Carter for the next school year as corrective action to a recruiting violation ahead of the Monday monthly board meeting.

The school can appeal the probation, which bans the program from competing in the postseason. But usually, the AIA Executive Board wants to see more corrective steps. In 2022, Chandler Hamilton's football team was placed on probation by the AIA board for a recruiting violation, even after Hamilton said it was suspending defensive coordinator Tim Dougherty for three games.

Once Hamilton severed coaching ties completely with Dougherty, the AIA lifted probation status on Hamilton.

According to the Desert Edge football recruiting violation report, the coach responded to a parent on social media seeking information for his son looking to transfer.

"The coach responded directly to the parent which could be perceived as suggesting Desert Edge as a possible destination," the report says. "Additional comments to the parent from the coach could be viewed as influencing."

"No school administrator, athletic coach or employee of a high school district shall engage in recruitment either by direct contact with a student or indirectly through parents, legal guardians, common school employees, directors of summer athletic programs or other persons who are in a position to influence the student's choice of a school."

It was determined that Carter's response violated the AIA recruitment rule.

Because more than 70% of the boys' track and field team includes football players, the AIA Executive Board also voted in favor of placing the track team on probation for the 2025 season. The track and field team still is eligible to compete in next month's state meet.

Carter said in a text he needed some time to process the ruling, before commenting.

This wasn't the first time Desert Edge football was involved in alleged recruiting. In March 2022, the AIA board gave the football program a warning for one year -- March 21, 2022 to March 21, 2023 -- over an alleged recruiting violation.

The violation reported by school to the AIA then was, "Current student asked his uncle football coach if he would give his family friend a ride to school if he enrolled at the school. The coach responded with 'yup.' "

The school's corrective action then, according to the AIA board minutes in March 2022, was: "Athletic director meeting with coach. District reprimand for failure to uphold AIA bylaw and district policy regarding student transport. Student transportation was and will continue to be a topic in all future coaches meetings."

Desert Edge Athletic Director Pete Jelovic was part of the group representing Desert Edge at the AIA's monthly board meeting on Monday. The Desert Edge recruitment violation was discussed Monday during an executive session, which was closed to the media.

Desert Edge co-head coach Mark Carter talks with an official during the 5A State Championship game against Higley at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 1, 2023.

Probation means that Desert Edge won't be eligible for the 2024 state football playoffs or the 2025 boys' track and field state meet.

Further steps by Desert Edge could be taken to help remove probation status.

"We'll have to go back to the (Agua Fria) district and meet with our team," Jelovic said.

Carter, with his twin brother and co-head coach Marcus, led Desert Edge to the 5A football final last season, before losing on the last play of the game 42-41 to Higley. Marcus was not suspended and remains as a football coach.

The Carter twins were hired during the 2020 COVID pandemic and had the Scorpions playing among the best teams in the state, with several players going on to major colleges to continue their academic and football careers.

They were named The Arizona Republic's Coaches of the Year last high school football season.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: AIA places Desert Edge football, boys' track and field on probation