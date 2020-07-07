DeSean Jackson says he has no hate toward Jewish community after repeatedly posting fake Hitler quote

An Instagram story post featuring a fake quote from Adolf Hitler resulted in Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson insisting he has no hatred toward the Jewish community, then posting the same Hitler quote again.

The 33-year-old receiver drew a backlash on Monday for his initial post, which featured the fake quote in which Hitler supposedly said he would start World War III to stop white Jews in America from oppressing the Black community. Snopes has identified the quote as a fabrication originating in June 2017 and claimed to be from a book that, in reality, made no argument that Hitler had an affinity for the Black community.

As some noted the clear anti-Semitism of the quote, Jackson responded by reposting the quote with a statement saying it had been taken the wrong way and that he has no hatred in his heart. He did not attempt to explain why the quote — which, again, is Hitler supposedly saying why he wants to exterminate the Jews — was misconstrued or not anti-Semitic.

Screengrab of DeSean Jackson's Instagram story.

Jackson then proceeded to post another picture to his Instagram story focusing on a passage claiming the Jews will extort America as part of their plan for world domination.

Screengrab of DeSean Jackson's Instagram story

Jackson has also published two Instagram posts praising the teachings of Louis Farrakhan, who has been identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an anti-Semitic extremist.

It’s worth noting here that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman are both Jewish. The Eagles have not yet publicly commented on Jackson’s post.

Jackson signed a three-year deal with the Eagles in March 2019 after being traded to the team from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The three-time Pro Bowler is in his second stint with the team.

DeSean Jackson posted a fake Hitler quote. He claimed it wasn't anti-Semitic. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

