DeSean Jackson announces his retirement

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson said over the summer that he was not retired from the NFL, but that we would all know when he decided to hang up his cleats.

That news came on Wednesday. The Eagles announced that Jackson will retire as a member of the team on Friday and serve as an honorary captain for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Jackson entered the NFL as an Eagles second-round pick in 2008 and made three Pro Bowls while playing for the team through the 2013 season. He moved on to Washington and Tampa before returning to the Eagles in 2019 and 2020. He closed out his career by playing with the Raiders, Rams, and Ravens over the last two seasons.

Jackson has 641 catches for 11,263 yards and 58 touchdowns in 183 career games. He also ran 72 times for 463 yards and four touchdowns and returned four punts for scores, including a walk-off return against the Giants in 2010 that likely goes down as his most memorable NFL moment.

Jackson is 75th in catches and 38th in receiving yards in NFL history. He ranks sixth and third in Eagles history in those two categories.