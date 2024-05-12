Derrick Lewis wants a WWE side hustle, but not at the expense of his UFC career

Derrick Lewis is looking to take his talents to the WWE, but that’s no reason for MMA fans to worry.

Although looking to get into the pro wrestling world, Lewis (27-12 MMA, 18-10 UFC) assures fans if he wrestles, it won’t come at the expense of his fighting career. Lewis, a two-time UFC heavyweight title challenger, ideally would like to work with the WWE while continuing his UFC career.

“I wouldn’t stop here at UFC, but I would like to dibble dabble in WWE,” Lewis told reporters at the UFC on ESPN 56 post-fight press conference when asked about potentially working with the brand.

Lewis defeated Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) on Saturday in the main event of UFC on ESPN 56 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. He plans on continuing his talks with the WWE and making a trip to Orlando, Fla., to visit the WWE Performance Center.

A year ago, the UFC and WWE merged into a single sports entertainment company now called TKO. Dana White, the UFC CEO, has no issue with Lewis going to WWE, especially since they’re now under the same umbrella.

“I didn’t know that, but I would do anything for Derrick Lewis,” White said at the UFC on ESPN 56 post-fight press conference. “I like Derrick Lewis a lot. Some of the fighters here have always dreamed of a WWE match or whatever it is. Yeah, I don’t have a problem with that.”

In terms of the logistics, Lewis already has an idea of the type of role he’d like to play in the WWE, and that’s something close to a WWE Hall of Famer.

“You remember Gold Dust? Probably something like that,” Lewis said. “As long as I get to paint my face so people don’t really know it’s me, I’m going to be a ho freak out there and be a little sassy with it.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 56.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie