Derrick Henry's 2k rushing season compared the seven other RBs in augmented reality

Derrick Henry joined an exclusive list after finishing the 2020 season with 2,027 rushing yards last week.

Henry became the eighth running back in NFL history – and first since 2012 – to reach the sensational rushing mark, joining Eric Dickerson (2,105 yards in 1984), Adrian Peterson (2,097 yards in 2012), Jamal Lewis (2,066 yards in 2003), Barry Sanders (2,053 yards in 1997), Terrell Davis (2,008 yards in 1998), Chris Johnson (2,006 yards in 2009) and O.J. Simpson (2,003 yards in 1973).

All eight running backs took a different journey throughout their respective seasons to hit the 2k yardage total. Though Simpson rushed for the fewest yards past 2,000, he had two fewer games to do it. The rest, meanwhile, had all 16 games.

Henry ranks fifth all-time on the single-season rushing leaderboard, but he sits right in the middle age-wise after completing the impressive feat at 26, the same age as Simpson was when he rushed for 2,000. The rest, save for Peterson and Sanders, were between 24-25. Peterson and Sanders were perhaps the most impressive because of their advanced age – for a running back, anyway. Peterson did it at 27, while Sanders did it at 29 and retired two years later. Peterson is still kicking in the NFL, to no one’s surprise, nine years after the impressive feat.

You can explore how all eight rushers hit the 2k mark in our interactive augmented reality piece. Click on the link below on your desktop or mobile device to check out the immersive experience:

The 3D experience can be viewed on both desktop and mobile.

For desktop:

Click on “View in 3D” above

Use your mouse to zoom and rotate the object

For mobile (optimal experience):