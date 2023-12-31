Derrick Brown, Cam Robinson ejected in Jacksonville

Left tackle Cam Robinson's return to the Jaguars lineup came to an early end on Sunday.

Robinson and Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown were both ejected from the game in the fourth quarter. They scuffled at the end of a run by Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby and the fracas included Brown throwing Robinson's helmet toward the end zone after it came off of the lineman's head.

The penalties that both players received on top of the disqualifications offset, so there was no loss or gain of yardage after things settled down.

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne scored for the second time a few plays later and the Jaguars lead 26-0 with just over four minutes left to play.