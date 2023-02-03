Derek Carr has no intention of extending trigger date on his contract

Charean Williams
Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler expects “teams” to have interest in Derek Carr. The quarterback surely will have a market, but it might come in free agency rather than via a trade.

Carr talked to Stephen Holder of ESPN while competing in the Pro Bowl games and confirmed the Raiders have not granted his agent permission to talk to other teams about a trade.

“That’s for [the Raiders] to talk about,” Carr told Holder. “I’m just obeying the rules. If it gets to the date [and I get released], then I’ll be able to talk to all my friends.”

Carr also told Holder he has no intention of extending the Feb. 15 trigger on his contract to facilitate a trade. His contract includes $40.4 million in injury guaranteed salary that becomes fully guaranteed three days after the Super Bowl.

“I don’t think that would be best for me,” Carr said.

That makes a trade complicated as does Carr’s no-trade clause.

But one way or the other, Carr will have a new team next season.

I just want to win,” Carr said, via video from Tina Nguyen of KTNV. “There’s a lot of teams that want to win. I’m just looking for teams that have made that decision consistently, that they’ll continually choose to do whatever it takes to put a winning program out there. And so, for me, I just wanna win a championship. That’s at the forefront of my mind. It’s not money. It’s not this; it’s not that. I just want to win. I’ve thrown for the yards. I have the records. I’ve done the Pro Bowls. It’s fun, and I’m thankful for all of it. But, as you guys have known me, that’s not at all why I do it. I want to win a championship. So that’s on the forefront. That doesn’t guarantee wherever I go to we can automatically do it, but I’m just trying to find the place where I have the best chance possible.”

He already has moved on from the Raiders, wearing a baseball cap with an NFL logo on it before Thursday night’s competition, and he even made a joke about leaving.

