Derek Carr next team: Arizona Cardinals included in odds for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback

There are odds out for NFL quarterback Derek Carr's next team and one of the teams included in the odds really caught our attention.

The Arizona Cardinals.

OddsChecker included 12 teams in its odds to land Carr, 31, a 9-year NFL veteran, who was recently benched by the Las Vegas Raiders for Jarrett Stidham, and the Cardinals were among those teams, although far down on the list.

Arizona was tied with the Green Bay Packers for 11th in the odds, at +2000.

That the Cardinals were even in the odds is a head scratcher, at least to this writer.

Arizona has Kyler Murray, a former No. 1 NFL draft pick, entrenched as its starting quarterback, although the QB recently had ACL surgery and might not be back for the beginning of next season.

The New York Jets, at +300, led OddsChecker's odds to acquire Carr, followed by the Indianapolis Colts (+325), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+600) and Carolina Panthers (+800).

The Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints and new England Patriots were all given odds of +900.

The Tennessee Titans (+1000), Houston Texans (+1400) and Atlanta Falcons (+1600) were also included in the odds.

Could Arizona move on from Murray?

It would have to be considered extremely unlikely, at best, with Murray agreeing to a 5-year, $230 million contract extension before this season (a contract that includes $160 million guaranteed).

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport recently reported that the Raiders were expected to explore trade offers for Carr.

Carr has a full no-trade clause, meaning he would have to accept any deal the Raiders made for the QB's services.

Interestingly, one site recently included the Cardinals among five teams that could possibly trade for Carr.

Last World On Sports' David Latham wrote: "The 2022 Arizona Cardinals are an absolute trainwreck, and it will spell the end of the Kliff Kingsbury Era. In addition to having to find a new head coach, the Cardinals might also need to find a new quarterback. Kyler Murray tore his ACL in early December and probably won’t be ready for the start of the 2023 season. Even if he is ready, the short-term loss of mobility will be a big problem for a guy that relies on his rushing prowess. Carr would be nothing more than a short-term fix for Arizona, but if a market doesn’t develop, then it’s possible the Cardinals trade a pick to get Derek Carr under center for Week 1."

The Arizona Cardinals are included in odds to be Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's next team.

Another site included the Cardinals among Carr's potential landing spots for next season.

The Sporting News' Jacob Camenker wrote: "The Cardinals could already be regretting the contract that they gave to Kyler Murray, especially after the quarterback tore his ACL against the Patriots. They could try to move on from him, but it may be hard to find any takers for his enormous five-year, $230.5 million contract. The Raiders might not glaringly stand out as a team that would want to do that given the rumors that they are cash-poor. However, if they see an opportunity to offload Carr's contract of three years, $121.5 million while landing a potential upgrade, they may take it. Either that or they could swing a three-team deal with the Cardinals that sends Murray elsewhere, gives Arizona Carr and gives the Raiders a boatload of draft picks."

Still, if Carr is traded, it's hard to see the Cardinals winning a potential bidding war for him when so many other teams are starving for a starting quarterback.

What if Carr isn't traded?

Carr, who has stepped away from the Raiders after being replaced by Stidham, has a dead-cap number of $5.6 million for 2023 if the team cuts him.

His 2023 base salary of $32.9 million and $7.5 million of his 2024 salary will be fully guaranteed on Feb. 15.

Several QB-hungry NFL teams, like those above the Cardinals in the odds, could be bidding for Carr's services in free agency in the case that he is cut by the Raiders.

It's hard to see the Cardinals paying much for Carr when they are already tied to Murray for what appears the long haul.

The Cardinals are expected to start next season with veteran backup Colt McCoy as their starting quarterback as Murray recovers from his surgery.

We wouldn't bet on a scenario where Carr landed in Arizona, even if the Cardinals are included among 12 teams in odds to acquire the quarterback.

