Derek Carr up to full practice, questionable for Sunday

Derek Carr made another step toward returning to the lineup on Friday.

The Saints quarterback was a full participant in practice for the first time this week. Carr suffered a concussion in last Sunday's loss to the Lions and is also dealing with right shoulder and rib injuries heading into Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Carr has not cleared the concussion protocol yet and that will need to happen for him to have any chance of playing.

If he is out, Carr may not be the only quarterback out of action. Taysom Hill missed a third straight practice with foot and left hand injuries and he's listed as questionable as well.

That's the same listing as wide receiver Chris Olave, who missed a second straight practice with an illness. Defensive end Cameron Jordan (ankle), wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (thigh), tight end Juwan Johnson (quad), linebacker Pete Werner (shoulder, oblique), kicker Blake Grupe (right groin), and guard Nick Saldiveri (shoulder) make up the rest of the questionable group.

Defensive end Isaiah Foskey (quad) and running back Kendre Miller (ankle) have been ruled out.