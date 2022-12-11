Derby recruit Dylan Edwards will play college football for Deion Sanders at Colorado

It didn’t take long for Dylan Edwards to find a new college football team.

The star running back recruit from Derby committed to Colorado and Deion Sanders on Saturday after making a recruiting trip to Boulder, where he got an up-close look at what the Buffaloes had to offer.

He announced his decision on social media with a video of him wearing a Colorado football uniform standing next to Sanders. The caption read: “Let’s make it happen.”

This appears to end a long recruiting saga for Edwards.

Edwards, one of the top football recruits in the state of Kansas, has been all over the map lately. The four-star playmaker originally committed to Kansas State over Nebraska and Oklahoma but changed his mind a few weeks later after Notre Dame expressed interest.

That led him to withdraw his commitment from K-State and change allegiances to the Fighting Irish. He remained committed to Notre Dame for several months, but he changed his mind again when Colorado hired Sanders away from Jackson State. One of his first coaching moves with the Buffaloes was to offer a scholarship to Edwards.

Sanders, who famously played baseball and football at the professional level, has serious pull with recruits. They call him “Coach Prime.”

Edwards thought enough of the offer to announce it on social media and then withdraw his commitment from Notre Dame earlier this week.

It seemed like Colorado was the clear front-runner to land his services, and he picked the Buffaloes on Saturday.

Edwards rushed for 1,764 yards and scored 33 touchdowns for the Panthers as a high school senior.

Nothing is final until early signing day on Dec. 21, but it appears as though Edwards will now try to build on those numbers with the Buffaloes, where he will play for one of the most famous coaches in the entire sport.