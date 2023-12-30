DePaul University basketball coach Joey Meyer dies at 74 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Joey Meyer, a former DePaul University head basketball coach, has died. He was 74.

We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of former DePaul coach and student-athlete, Joey Meyer.



Meyer dedicated more than 30 years to DePaul basketball.



Our thoughts are with the Meyer family.



📰 https://t.co/Bb74ZrBJuE pic.twitter.com/TiB3i7lDMv — DePaul Basketball (@DePaulHoops) December 30, 2023

Meyer served over 30 years at DePaul University as a player, assistant coach and head coach of the men's basketball team.

He played under his dad, Ray Meyer, as a player before succeeding him as the head coach of the basketball team in 1984. He coached the Blue Demons through the 1996-97 season.

During his time as a head coach, he recorded a 231-158 record with the team. He brought the Blue Demons to seven NCAA tournament appearances in his first eight seasons as head coach. They qualified for the Sweet 16 portion, too, in back-to-back seasons in 1985-86 and 1986-87. They made three NIT tournament berths, also.

Meyer won the Chevrolet National Coach of the Year award in 1987. He also led DePaul to their first conference championship in 1992, winning the Great Midwest Conference regular season championship.

He was inducted into the Chicago Catholic League Hall of Fame as a player in 2009. In 2021, he was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, joining his father Ray and brother Tom. Meyer is also a member of the DePaul Athletics Hall of Fame.