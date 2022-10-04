Deontay Wilder makes Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua prediction

Deontay Wilder has predicted that Anthony Joshua could surprise his doubters and ‘redeem himself’ in a clash with Tyson Fury.

Following Joshua’s second straight decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk in August, the Briton was surprisingly offered a title shot by compatriot and WBC champion Fury.

Talks over a 3 December bout moved swiftly at first, but Fury’s representative George Warren admitted on Tuesday (4 October) that the all-British heavyweight fight seems to have fallen through – just as it did in summer 2021.

Before Warren offered the update, however, Wilder made his prediction for the long-awaited fight, telling boxing journalist Dan Rafael: “I can see Anthony Joshua beating Tyson Fury.

“I know that’s crazy, some people would think so, but I could really see Joshua winning that fight... I think if he changes certain things mentally, he could come back and redeem himself more than ever.”

Wilder, 36, fought Fury to a controversial split draw in 2018, before the Briton stopped the American in a 2020 rematch to claim the WBC belt. The “Gypsy King” then retained the gold by knocking out Wilder again in October 2021.

Meanwhile, Joshua lost the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles in his first decision loss to Usyk, in September 2021, and failed to regain the belts this summer.

Fury’s trilogy bout with Wilder took place after the latter threatened legal action, having triggered a rematch clause to face the Briton for a third time before talks began over a fight between Fury and Joshua last summer.

Talks over a fight between Tyson Fury (left) and Anthony Joshua collapsed in summer 2021 and the same seems to have happened this week (PA)

“I think he doubts himself a lot,” Wilder said of Joshua. “I know what it takes to be a warrior, a killer – the energy, the feel. I don’t sense that from him.

“Physically he can get everything done, but sometimes it’s just that mental part.”

Wilder is scheduled to fight Robert Helenius on Saturday 15 October, in what will be the American’s first contest since his most recent defeat by Fury.