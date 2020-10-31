Deontay Wilder accuses Tyson Fury of loading gloves in their fight, demands rematch

Deontay Wilder wants his third fight against Tyson Fury, and just threw a strong accusation at the WBC and lineal heavyweight champion.

In a dramatic video posted through Twitter on Saturday, Wilder claimed Fury loaded his gloves in their fight and presented ostensible video evidence. Fury defeated Wilder in dominant fashion back in February, taking the heavyweight crown after a tie in their first fight.

Wilder also attributed Fury’s victory to a “crap-in-a-bucket” referee and a trainer who was “disloyal” for throwing in the towel midway through the seventh round.

Warning, the following tweet contains NSFW language.

🤴?ury Be A Man 🖕🏿@Tyson_Fury it is time for you to be a man and honor your agreement.

What is this bullshit of you fighting Carlos Takam instead of me, you got to be kidding... pic.twitter.com/qeo47CfHi4 — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) October 31, 2020

The meat of Wilder’s accusation:

I saw in the first fight when Ricky Hatton was pulling down your gloves to put your fists in the improper position. Y’all tried the same method the second time, but this time, you scratched flesh out of my ears which caused my ears to bleed. It’s impossible for a brand-new 10-ounce glove to bend, to keep a smushed-in form or to have loose space. I highly believe you put something hard in your glove. Something the size and the shape of an egg weight. It’s the reason the side of my face swelled up in the egg weight form and it left a dent in my face as well. But in the midst of all, you still couldn’t keep this king down. You would have had to kill me. In the end, it took a crap-in-a-bucket referee and a disloyal trainer to throw the towel in just to stop me.

The referee in question would be Kenny Bayless, whom Wilder has claimed handled the fight unfairly, and the trainer is Mark Breland, whom Wilder parted ways with earlier this month. Wilder was unhappy with the decision to throw in the towel after the fight.

Wilder followed up that video with three reply tweets demanding a rematch and accusing Fury of “trying to weasel out” of a rematch clause in their second fight agreement.

When that fight was a draw, I told you that I would give you a rematch. You know I was offered more money to fight Joshua than I was getting to fight you. Again being a man of my word, I fought you

like I said I would... — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) October 31, 2020

In the rematch agreement, there was a rematch clause. Now it is time for you to be a man and honor your word, instead of trying to weasel out of our agreement. Scared people run but a scary man will break his contract you coward Azz B**čh!#BombZquad#TilThisDay — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) October 31, 2020

This is an about-face from Wilder’s initial reaction to his loss against Fury, for whom the American had nothing but praise following the fight. It’s also not the first wild excuse he’s thrown out for his performance against Fury, because who could forget the infamous 40-pound costume that Wilder claimed left his legs dead.

Deontay Wilder is again pushing for a trilogy fight against Tyson Fury. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken) More

Wait for Wilder-Fury III has been frustrating

A trilogy fight between Wilder and Fury was almost immediately on the docket after Wilder exercised his rematch clause six days after his loss. The first scheduled date for the fight was July 18, just five months after Fury’s win.

However, the coronavirus had other plans. Like with pretty much every major U.S. sporting event, the Fury-Wilder trilogy was postponed due to pandemic concerns and later rescheduled to Oct. 3. That date also fell through and the fight was moved to Dec. 19, a date which ... later fell through.

Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole reports that Fury eventually tired of waiting for the third fight to materialize and has now moved on to trying to set up a stay-busy bout, then take on unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua next year.

It seems doubtful that Wilder’s accusation will change those plans, but we’ll have to wait and see.

