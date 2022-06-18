Deontae Armstrong becomes the latest offer from Rutgers football

Rutgers football just became the third Power Five offer for Ohio offensive tackle Deontae Armstrong.

At 6-foot-7, 255 pounds, the class of 2024 offensive tackle already has the look of a Big Ten lineman. He plays at St. Edward (Lakewood, OH). The Lions went 15-1 last season.

In terms of other Power Five offers, Armstrong has been offered by Iowa State and Kentucky. He also has been offered by Cincinnati, who will be joining the Big 12 next season.

Armstrong also has offers from Akron, Central Michigan, Miami (Ohio) and Toldeo.

With good height and length, Armstrong has a solid frame that can add more weight. He moves well and has a good bend as well as an impressive wingspan.

Following his offer from Rutgers, Armstrong tweeted the news:

Ohio is becoming a regular part of the Rutgers football recruiting blueprint, in particular, going after offensive linemen.

In the class of 2022, Rutgers landed Ohio guard Kwabena Asamoah. This cycle, they just got a commitment from Dominic Rivera, an offensive tackle from Ohio.