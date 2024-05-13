Denver Nuggets tie series up 2-2, CMU baseball host south central regional

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)—The Denver Nuggets displayed dominance in Game 4, securing a 115-107 victory over the Timberwolves and evening the series at 2-2. Nikola Jokic led the charge with an impressive 33-point performance, accompanied by seven assists and seven rebounds despite facing foul trouble. Aaron Gordon also showcased his prowess, contributing 27 points on an outstanding 11-of-12 shooting. The Nuggets are now positioned to challenge the odds after bouncing back from two home game losses earlier in the series.

Following their 22nd RMAC title win over the weekend, the Mavericks have earned the RMAC’s automatic bid to the South-Central Regional tournament. Seeded second, the Mavericks will host the South-Central Region and await the victor between defending champions Angelo State and West Texas A&M.

