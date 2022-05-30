Denny Hamlin: ‘It all worked out perfectly’
Denny Hamlin discusses his strategy at the Coca-Cola 600 and the race's final restart with NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Denny Hamlin discusses his strategy at the Coca-Cola 600 and the race's final restart with NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Denny Hamlin held off teammate Kyle Busch in overtime Sunday night to win the longest — and perhaps wildest — NASCAR Cup Coca-Cola 600 in history.
CONCORD, N.C. — Sunday night‘s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway started with Denny Hamlin out front and ended with Denny Hamlin out front. What happened in between defied belief. And a driver who claimed to thrive in chaos proved to be a man of his word. Hamlin won the longest race in NASCAR history […]
Time to upgrade your warm-weather purse game.
Here is all the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Coca-Cola 600, the NASCAR Cup Series' longest race, at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Alexander Rossi salvaged one solid result for Andretti Autosport. Four finished 19th or worse, but Rossi drove from 20th to an Andretti-best fifth. Not good enough for the team owner, who conceded the IndyCar title with 11 races remaining this season.
It went to two overtimes and 13 extra laps before Denny Hamlin won the Coca-Cola 600. Here is how the field finished behind him.
Sheriff's officials said the incident was not a "threat to the schools" in the area.
With his record-tying fourth Indy 500 victory, Helio Castroneves made history as Indianapolis Motor Speedway helped 'reopen America' in 2021.
Kingston VanHook was last seen in the 4400 block of Winding Hill Driver in Frayser Sunday evening just before 7 p.m.
The Blue Jays certainly aren't afraid to have fun in their clubhouse.
Indianapolis 500 fans celebrate after Marcus Ericsson wins over Pato O'Ward
Just before the start of Crosstown, the Chicago White Sox designated left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel for assignment.
With training camps a couple months away, it's time to take stock of a wild offseason of movement in the NFL. Who's ticking up and who's sliding down?
Dallas Keuchel has a 7.88 ERA in eight starts.
NASCAR star has different perspective of violent act now that he’s a father.
A major crash near the end of Stage 2 snared a dozen cars, thinning the field of contenders in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. RELATED: Official race results | At-track photos Ryan Blaney — running among the top 10 — lost control of his No. 12 Team Penske Ford through Turns 1 and […]
It's nice to see the Core Laboratories N.V. ( NYSE:CLB ) share price up 12% in a week. But will that repair the damage...
We have you covered for all things related to the Coke 600 today at Charlotte Motor Speedway before, during and after the race.
The Texas congressman said it would be difficult for him to support red flag laws because "it's difficult to assess whether somebody is a threat."
Varner, still looking for his maiden PGA Tour victory, walked up to Colonial's par-4 12th tied for the lead, but then disaster struck.