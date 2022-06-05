Hamlin, Elliott show displeasure with Ross Chastain after WWT Raceway contact

Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott were left unimpressed with Ross Chastain early in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway after a series of incidents between the three drivers.

RELATED: Leaderboard | At-track photos

Chastain’s first incident of the race involved Hamlin, last week’s winner of the Coca-Cola 600. Stuck behind Hamlin for numerous laps, Chastain knocked the back bumper of Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota entering Turn 1 at Lap 64 while fighting for sixth. That sent Hamlin into the SAFER Barrier between Turns 1 and 2 with the right side of his car, heavily hampering Hamlin’s chances of winning the Cup Series’ inaugural trip to Gateway.

Hamlin’s crew repaired the damage to keep the No. 11 car on the track. Hamlin, who won last week’s Coca-Cola 600, showed his displeasure to Chastain as the No. 1 Chevrolet lapped him twice, driving both cars low to the backstretch grass and challenging Chastain later in Turn 1.

At the end of a Lap 101 restart, Chastain’s right front contacted the left rear of Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet exiting Turn 4. The two were on the outside of a three-wide situation with Austin Dillon to Chastain’s left. Chastain’s car collided with Elliott’s, sending the Hendrick Motorsports driver sideways across the track. Collected as collateral damage were Bubba Wallace, who spun, and rookie Harrison Burton, who contacted the left side of Elliott’s car.

WATCH: Chastain sends Elliott sliding

On the following restart, Elliott made sure Chastain was aware of his frustration, hitting the No. 1 car in the left rear and sending him up the track in Turn 2 — and Hamlin got involved afterward, with his No. 11 sideswiping Chastain’s car as he drove by.

The duo later collided again, with Chastain sending Elliott into Turn 1 and into BJ McLeod’s No. 78 Ford.

All drivers were able to continue.

This story will be updated.