Denard Robinson no longer on U-M staff following suspected DUI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wolverine legend Denard Robinson is no longer with the Michigan football program after being arrested for suspected drunk driving last month.

A spokesperson for the team confirmed with News 8 on Tuesday that Robinson is no longer on staff, but could not comment further, citing a personnel matter.

Robinson was arrested after an early morning crash on April 15 in Ann Arbor, less than 2 miles away from the team’s offices at Schembechler Hall. Full toxicology results from the incident are still pending.

Robinson, who starred as a fleet-footed quarterback from 2009 to 2012, returned to the program in 2022 and served as the team’s assistant director of player personnel.

Last month, head coach Sherrone Moore issued a statement through a team spokesperson, saying, “We are aware of an incident involving Denard Robinson and have suspended him indefinitely. We will continue to monitor the situation and will have no further comment at this time.”

Robinson’s arrest came weeks after newly hired defensive line coach Greg Scruggs was arrested for suspected drunk driving. Scruggs was suspended indefinitely and eventually resigned.

Robinson wowed fans with his blazing speed, taking over as the starter as a sophomore. He was the first player in NCAA history to pass for more than 2,500 yards and run for more than 1,500 yards in a single season. That season, he was named the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

