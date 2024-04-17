Delta Is Giving Away an Epic Trip to the Paris Olympics This Summer — but You Have to Enter Soon

The Paris Olympics is a sought-after ticket this summer, but Delta Vacations is making sure one lucky sports fan gets there in style with a free vacation package to see Team USA in the City of Lights.

The grand prize winner will receive a trip for two to the Paris Olympic Games, Delta Vacations shared in a statement with Travel + Leisure, complete with round-trip main cabin Delta flights, a 6-night stay at a 5-star hotel in Paris, and tickets to six Olympic Games sessions, including the closing ceremony, men’s marathon swimming (which is expected to take place in the Seine), beach volleyball, and more. The giveaway sweepstakes is open to travelers 21 years old and older through 11:59 p.m. ET on April 24.

Olympic fans must follow @deltavacations on Instagram to enter and comment on the sweepstakes post with their favorite vacation memory. Entrants must tag a friend in the post and use the hashtag “#DeltaVacationsSweepstakes.” The sweepstakes is limited to one entry per person.

The Olympic Games are set to kick off on July 26, and tickets are increasingly hard to come by. Travelers hoping to book a package for the games can still do so with the official hospitality partner, On Location, including packages with a hotel included.

Travelers who book an official hospitality package will also be able to visit the Team USA House, located inside the historic Palais Brongniart building. In the past, the Team USA House was reserved for athletes, their guests, and VIPs.

Beyond the Olympics, travelers who book a trip with Delta Vacations can save big since Delta Air Lines SkyMiles are worth at least 15 percent more when used to book a Delta Vacations trip. Travelers can also use those miles to cover the entire cost of a trip, including when booking hotels, transportation, and excursions.

