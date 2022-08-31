Dell Curry's perfect closing line to Steph Curry at Davidson Hall of Fame

Dell's perfect closer at Steph's Davidson Hall of Fame ceremony originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It looks like Steph Curry's father, Dell, has an idea of where his son will be at the conclusion of his career: the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Speaking to a crowd at Davidson College, the elder Curry could not help but tease his son about his future.

"The next Hall of Fame, you know where that's going to be," Dell Curry said, much to the crowd's delight.

The Curry family was at Davidson to attend an event centered all around Steph Curry: it was a mini-graduation -- he finished his degree in May, a Hall of Fame induction, and a jersey retirement.

For Dell Curry to drop that quip about his son is understandable as Steph Curry single-handedly has changed basketball forever, from the style of play to even the celebrations.

From winning four NBA championships, two NBA MVP awards, a Finals MVP, and setting the record for all-time 3-pointers made, among many other accolades, there is very little Steph Curry needs to do to solidify his place among the greats of the game.

Steph Curry is a lock to be a Hall of Famer and it is only a matter of time before that officially happens.

