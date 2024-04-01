Deion Sanders bringing Warren Sapp to Colorado football as senior quality control analyst

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has appointed his friend and a fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp to join his staff in Boulder as senior quality control analyst – an off-the-field job that adds to the considerable NFL experience on the Colorado staff under Sanders.

Sanders introduced Sapp, 51, at a team meeting Sunday, as documented on Well Off Media, the YouTube channel of Deion Sanders Jr. Sapp, a former NFL defensive tackle, has little coaching experience but hit it off with Colorado defensive linemen during trips to Boulder last year to see Sanders. Sanders has described him as a big "teddy bear" and wanted to add him to a staff that includes new defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, the former defensive backs coach of the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Senior quality control analyst, it's a mouthful, and you'll hear me before you see me most of the time," Sapp told the team. "But what we gonna do is, big fellas – stance, alignment and assignment … We're gonna pour concrete because you know I like nice stuff. And we're building mansions here, so that's why I'm here – to help you build your mansion."

As an analyst, Sapp would not be allowed to coach on the field during games. Such positions in college football generally come with relatively little compensation but have been used by teams to add to the brainpower of the operations. Last year, for example, former NFL head coach Pat Shurmur earned $50,000 as an analyst at Colorado before being promoted to offensive coordinator, a job that now pays him $800,000.

Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) talks with Warren Sapp, right, during minicamp in Ashburn, Virginia on June 15, 2022.

Warren Sapp's history raised concerns

The move comes mid-semester after months of proclamations by Sanders that Sapp would join his staff, which also raised concerns among those who support domestic violence survivors in Colorado.

The university didn’t immediately confirm the hiring Monday to USA TODAY Sports, but Sapp addressed the team by giving his title and office number in the football building.

Sapp previously was fired by the NFL Network in 2015 after being arrested on misdemeanor charges of assaulting and soliciting a prostitute in Phoenix. He pleaded guilty in that case but also avoided jail time in a plea deal that would dismiss the charges after completing terms of the agreement.

That same year, he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor domestic battery in Las Vegas after being accused by his girlfriend of biting her, throwing her on the floor and stepping on her head. He also avoided a jail sentence in that case by agreeing to a plea deal that included requirements that he undergo counseling.

Lil Wayne to perform after spring game

Another friend of Sanders, rapper Lil Wayne, will perform at the CU Events Center on campus after the Colorado football team’s annual intrasquad spring game April 27. Last year the game was televised nationally on ESPN. This year it will be on the Pac-12 Network, one of the last big events on that channel before it goes dark later this year.

Last year, Colorado sold out the spring game with tickets selling for $10. This year, tickets will cost $15 for bowl seating, $5 for students and $25 for Byron White East Club seating.

Hegamin also joining Deion Sanders' staff

Sanders also introduced another former NFL player as an addition to his staff in a non-coaching role. Former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle George Hegamin, 51, told the team he is its new director of leadership and engagement.

"We've got a wonderful support staff for you," Sanders told the team. "You've got to utilize it. There's no reason for you guys to go off the deep end when you've got all this support."

The team recently returned from spring break and continues spring practices until the spring game April 27. Colorado finished with a 4-8 record in Sanders' first season last year after finishing 1-11 the season before his arrival in Boulder.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deion Sanders adds Warren Sapp to Colorado football staff as analyst