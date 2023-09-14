Deebo Samuel: ‘I’m the best at what I do’

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver spoke to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Chestnut about the term ‘wide back’, the goofiest teammate in the huddle and his partnership with Snickers’ Luck Shop. To find out more, visit SNICKERSLuckShop.com.

Video Transcript

KEVIN CHESTNUT: What's up? I'm Kevin Chestnut here with Yahoo Sports, and today we have 49er's all pro receiver, Deebo Samuel, here on behalf of Snickers. So I heard you coined the term wide back. Would you consider yourself the greatest wide back to ever play?

DEEBO SAMUEL: I think what's so crazy, it-- I feel like they brought it to my attention. Like, I ain't know, you know what I'm saying, where it came from, but I know where it came from, like, now because I'm a receiver playing running back.

But not to toot my horn a little too much, but I do a pretty good job at it. And I do what I have to do far as my team and stuff like that, so I mean, hey, I think I do a pretty good job at it. So I'm not going to toot my horn too much about the best, but I think I'm the best at what I do.

KEVIN CHESTNUT: In your latest Snickers commercial, you had the whole thing with Wallace and the whistling nose. Do you have any teammates who have any, like, weird quirks or anything in the huddle, for real?

DEEBO SAMUEL: Nah. Only interesting guy we got in the huddle right now is Kittle. Like, I feel like he just be all over the place. Like, he be in his own little world. But he-- I guess that's just the way of him locking in and understanding what's going on in the huddle and just understanding what's going on in the game.

KEVIN CHESTNUT: So Deebo, can you tell me a little bit more about Snickers and the Luck Shop?

DEEBO SAMUEL: You know, this year, the brand is launching a Snicker Luck Shop to help fans avoid embarrassing mistakes and not having a lucky item from their favorite team. The online shop is open today and will drop lucky items from Snickers NFL partners throughout this season.

The first drop of Snickers-- Snicker bars, you know, we dropped a lot of Snicker bars in the NFL, Super Bowl, headquarters, trophies. And just know fans can head to SnickersLuckShop.com to enter a chance to buy these items, for sure.