Deebo ruled out of 49ers-Packers playoff game with shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers received some bad news about Deebo Samuel to begin the second half of their divisional-round playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.

After a physical start to the game, Samuel has been ruled out of Saturday's postseason clash at Levi's Stadium with a shoulder injury.

It appears Samuel was injured during the 49ers' fifth offensive play of the night, a 9-yard pass from quarterback Brock Purdy to the star wide receiver. Samuel initially was questionable to return after being evaluated for a head injury, but he was cleared.

Deebo went into the medical tent after getting shaken up 🙁 pic.twitter.com/ADfflmqEj8 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 21, 2024

Then, Samuel was ruled questionable with a shoulder injury in the second quarter after he never returned to the field. He ultimately was ruled out of the game at the start of the third quarter after he went to the locker room before halftime.

Deebo Samuel was shown at halftime coming out of the locker room without pads on pic.twitter.com/wxxMCudD98 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 21, 2024

Samuel sustained a hairline fracture of his left shoulder in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL regular season against the Cleveland Browns and missed the 49ers' next two games. It's unclear if this new injury is related.

As San Francisco seeks its sixth Super Bowl victory this postseason, an injury to the team's star wideout is the last thing it needs. The 49ers entered the third quarter with a 7-6 lead.