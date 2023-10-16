Deebo claps back at Gardner-Johnson for 49ers-Browns fight critique originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers-Cleveland Browns pregame scuffle carried over into social media on Sunday night.

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who currently is sidelined with a pectoral injury, weighed in on the brouhaha on X, formerly Twitter, and took a shot at 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel in the process.

U see Deeboo Run 😂 Typical WR behavior … THEN ACT HARD WHEN TRENT SAVE HIM 🥱🥱 https://t.co/9wvgP7sJkK — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) October 15, 2023

Samuel wasted no time clapping back at Gardner-Johnson, posting a video of former Bears wide receiver Javon Wims swinging at Gardner-Johnson during an on-field altercation in November 2020.

Boy stop playing before you get a rewind of this….. boy sit down 🤡 https://t.co/edPWZxLuA4 pic.twitter.com/IyFazDl0Ap — Deebo (@19problemz) October 16, 2023

There could be an extra layer to the feud between Samuel and Gardner-Johnson, as the Lions safety was a member of the Eagles team that defeated the 49ers in last year's NFC Championship Game.

In an offseason interview, Samuel stated the Eagles are his "most hated" team while also making it clear the rematch between Philadelphia and San Francisco in Week 13 remains at the forefront of his mind.

Samuel exited the game during the first quarter of the 49ers' loss to the Browns with a shoulder injury and did not return.

Gardner-Johnson is on injured reserve after suffering the pectoral injury in Detroit's Week 2 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers are not scheduled to face the Lions during the regular season, but with both teams sitting at 5-1 a matchup in the postseason could be in the cards.

