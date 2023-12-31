Deebo advocates for Purdy's MVP case with stylish pregame fit originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Deebo Samuel is giving Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton some competition for president of the Brock Purdy fan club.

The 49ers star wide receiver arrived to FedEx Field on Sunday morning advocating for Purdy's NFL MVP campaign by wearing a red vest with the No. 13 and "MVP" detailing all over, designed and made by 49ers full back Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin.

Find someone who supports you like Deebo supports Brock 🥹 pic.twitter.com/SUitIdG5oy — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 31, 2023

This isn't the first time -- and surely not the last -- that Samuel has openly shown his support for his quarterback.

Last week on his weekly "Up & Adams Show" appearance, Samuel called out former NFL quarterback Cam Newton and Dallas Cowboys star defender Micah Parsons for their recent criticism of Purdy.

"First of all, Cam Newton, stop texting my phone, bro," Samuel said on his weekly "Up & Adams Show" appearance. "You was a fan like two weeks ago. That's mad crazy. You wanted me on your podcast after talking about my quarterback, which is funny to me.

"But back to Micah Parsons. Bro, we beat you [42-10] a long time ago. I don't get why he's so bothered about what we got going on over here or whatever the case may be."

Newton's comments took the NFL world by storm after he referred to Purdy -- and several other quarterbacks in the league -- as "game managers" rather than game changers. The former NFL MVP also sent out a cryptic post during San Francisco's Week 16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, a game in which Purdy displayed the worst performance of his young career.

🧐🧐🧐 — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) December 26, 2023

Parsons also had some things to say on X, formerly known as Twitter, about Purdy's career-high four-interception game.

Down 21 and there no shots or development throws! Should tell you all you need to know! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 26, 2023

So is mvp numbers , wins, strength of schedule, interceptions do or don’t matter?!Like what’s the qualification because we’re all over this year!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 26, 2023

The shots didn't end there, though, as a back-and-forth exchange ensued, with even four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski getting involved.

But regardless of what Parsons, Newton or NFL MVP odds might say about Purdy's chances -- it's clear where Samuel's allegiance lies.

