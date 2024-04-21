Decker claims two titles at invitational

Senior Ava Decker won both the shot put and the discus on Saturday, as the Elkhart girls track team came home third at the Lady Kingsmen Invitational.

Decker had a throw of 35-09.50 in the shot put to beat teammate Brynlee Jellison (34-03) for the title. Her toss in the discus was 134-08.50 to easily beat Abbigal Kohler of Warsaw (117-02).

Valparaiso won the team title with 139 points, followed by Warsaw, Elkhart, Concord and Northridge.

At the Carmel Distance Showcase on Friday, Elkhart's Max Malloy finished 11th in the eighth heat with a time of 9:13. Aaron Richter also competed in the eighth heat and placed 18th with a time of 9:18.

Also for the Lions, Jackson Ezzell competed in the second heat and placed 20th with a clocking of 10:14. In the first heat, Ernest McClain finished 26th with a time of 10:25.

In baseball action, winning pitcher Brodey Weaver had two hits and drove in three, while teammate Brady Sherwood did the same, as Elkhart topped Michigan City, 12-4.

The Lions scored 11 runs in the first two innings of the game.

Garrett Stewart and Emanuel Rosa each drove in a pair of runs, as Concord topped Northridge, 8-5, in Northern Lakes Conference play.

The Minutemen came back on Saturday to win a non-conference game, beating Fairfield, 4-2.

Junior Josh Creek threw a complete game four-hitter to lead Concord, while teammate Braeden Messenger had two hits.

The Concord win was the 1,000th in program history.

Mason Bogan had three hits and drove in five, as NorthWood topped Wawasee 10-3. Nate Dutkowski had four hits in the game, while Landon Perry stole three bases.

Jimtown claimed the title of the Wawasee Invitational after beating DeKalb, 13-0, and Wawasee, 11-4.

In the win over DeKalb, Brandon Smith collected two hits and drove in four runs for the Jimmies. Cole Dutton homered and drove in three runs. Winning pitcher Mason Armstrong struck out 10.

In the victory over Wawasee, Jake Kite drove in two runs and Dutton picked up the win on the mound and struck out eight.

LJ Bevier totaled five hits, including three doubles, and drove in five runs to lead Elkhart Christian over Argos, 18-6, in Hoosier Plains Conference action on Friday.

On Saturday, Bevier had three hits and three RBIs in a 12-3 Eagles win over the Dragons.

Grayson Graham added three hits and three RBIs for ECA, while winning pitcher Preston Stutzman struck out 14.

In softball, freshman Payton Sears had a pair of doubles and Brooklin Brubaker singled in the game-winning run, as NorthWood beat Wawasee, 4-3. Winning pitcher Ana Beachy had two hits for the Panthers.

Junior Rielyn Goodwin had two hits, including a double, drove in two and stole three bases, as Northridge topped Concord, 9-5.

The Edwardsburg softball team won the Gull Lake Invitational 'Gold' bracket on Saturday, cruising to three wins.

The Eddies beat Decatur 11-1, Mattawan 9-2 and Gull Lake 10-2.

The NorthWood tennis team got wins from both doubles teams, along with No. 2 singles player Tatum Evers in a 3-2 NLC win over Plymouth.

In boys golf on Saturday, NorthWood finished fourth at the Lakeland Invitational with a score of 345.

Sam Holden led the Panthers with an 83.

Edwardsburg won the South Haven Girls Soccer Invitational after posting wins over South Haven, 1-0, and Constantine, 6-0.

Chloe Baker had two goals and two assists in the win over the Falcons, while Vivian Tomas had the lone goal in the Rams' match.

------------

BASEBALL

ELKHART 12, MICHIGAN CITY 4

Michigan City;102;010;0;—;4;6;3

Elkhart;740;010;x;—;12;9;0

Randall (L), Cowgill (1), Iacovetti (5); Brodey Weaver (W), Scott (6).

Elkhart: Hits: Brady Sherwood 2, Weaver 2, Adrian Pettis, Caden Compton. 2B: Weaver, Shwerwood. RBI: Sherwood 3, Weaver 3.

CONCORD 8, NORTHRIDGE 5

Concord;210;210;2;—;8;6;2

Northridge;000;130;1;—;5;8;5

Ian Whalen (W), Alex Jimenez (5,S); Miller (L), Florea (6), Nagy (7).

Concord: Hits: Emanuel Rosa 2, Garrett Stewart 2. 2B: Stewart. 3B: Mark Herman. RBI. Rosa 2, Stewart 2. SB: Messenger 3.

Northridge: Hits: Max Horner 2, JT Tabor 2. RBI: Kam Radeker.

CONCORD 4, FAIRFIELD 2

Concord;021;001;0;—;4;7;1

Fairfield;011;000;0;—;2;4;1

Josh Creek (W); Hunter Kauffman (L), Grady Garber (5), Cohen Yoder (7).

Concord: Hits: Braeden Messenger 2. 2B: Bryce Ramirez.

Fairfield: 2B: Owen Garrison, Donovan Mast. 3B: Michael Slabaugh

NORTHWOOD 10, WAWASEE 3

NorthWood;132;021;1;—;10;8;4

Wawasee;200;000;1;—;3;5;0

Connor Reed (W), Landon Perry (6); Menzie (L), Mack (3), Cripe 5, Miller (6).

Northwood: Hits: Nate Dutkowski 4, Mason Bogan 3. 2B: Dutkowski, Bogan, Ryder Ransberger. RBI: Bogan 5. SB: Perry 3.

NEW PRAIRIE 12, FAIRFIELD 6

Fairfield;000;300;3;—;6;4;2

New Prairie;120;423;x;—;12;12;2

Fairfield: 2B: Eli Miller. HR: Cohen Yoder. RBI: Yoder 3.

ELKHART CHRISTIAN 18, ARGOS 6

ECA;4(10)0;31—;18;16;1

Argos;011;31—;6;7;0

James Ramirez (W, 6 K's), Isaac Badskey (4).

ECA: Hits — LJ Bevier 5, Ramirez 3, Carter Hunt 2. 2B — Bevier 3. RBI — Bevier 5, Hunt 2.

Records: ECA 2-3 (2-0 HPC).

ELKHART CHRISTIAN 12, ARGOS 3

Argos;101;001;0—;3;4;1

ECA;411;213;x—;12;18;1

Preston Stutzman (W, 14 K's).

ECA: Hits — LJ Bevier 3, Grayson Graham 3, James Ramirez 3, Cole Hummer 2, Liam Elkins 2, Stutzman 2. RBI — Bevier 3, Graham 3, Carter Hunt 2.

WAWASEE INVITATIONAL

JIMTOWN 13, DEKALB 0

Jimtown;320;62—;13;7;0

DeKalb;000;00—;0;5;5

Mason Armstrong (W, 10 K's).

Jimtown: Hits — Brandon Smith 2. HR — Cole Dutton. RBI — Smith 4, Dutton 3. Runs — Dalton Cook 3.

JIMTOWN 11, WAWASEE 4

Jimtown;430;013;0—;11;8;4

Wawasee;100;210;0—;4;7;2

Cole Dutton (W, 8 K's), Brodric Kaler (6).

Jimtown: RBI — Jack Kite 2. Runs — Brandon Smith 3.

LAKE CENTRAL 4, PENN 0

Penn;000;000;0—;0;1;1

Lake Central;300;001;x—;4;5;1

LAKE CENTRAL 8, PENN 0

Penn;000;000;0—;0;3;2

Lake Central;100;313;x—;8;9;0

SOFTBALL

NORTHRIDGE 9, CONCORD 5

Northridge;018;000;0;—;9;12;2

Concord;020;012;0;—;5;7;1

Addi Knisley (W); Trista Cave (L).

Northridge: Hits: Rachel Humbarger 3, Knisley 2, Rielyn Goodwin 2, Willow Staley 2. 2B: Goodwin. RBI: Goodwin 2, Knisley 2. SB: Goodwin 3.

Concord: Hits Janessa Bennett 2, Cheyenne Collins 2. 2B: Bennett, Collins. RBI Bennett 2.

NORTHWOOD 4, WAWASEE 3

NorthWood;000;112;x;—;4;6;2

Wawasee;001;200;0;—;3;7;1

Ana Beachy (W).

NorthWood: Hits: Beachy 2, Payton Sears 2. 2B: Sears 2.

CARMEL INVITATIONAL

PENN 9, CARMEL 6

Carmel;100;040;1—;6;9;4

Penn;430;200;0—9;10;1

Gracyn Erickson (L); Olivia Signorino (W, 9 K's), Aubrey Zachary (5), Margaret Bell (6).

Carmel: Hits — Jayden Kleiner 3, Ellie Goddard 2, Paxton Law 2. 2B — Goddard, Law. RBI — Law 2.

Penn: Hits — Abigail Widmar 2, Logan Rumble 2. 3B — Izabella Hanna. 2B — Widmar, Ashlyn Kronewitter, Rumble, Pheobe Wood. RBI — Widmar 2, Kronewitter 2. Runs — Camille Biever 2, Hanna 2.

PENDLETON HEIGHTS 11, PENN 9

PH;200;051;3—;11;5;4

Penn;140;121;0—;9;12;1

Shelby Messer (W); Olivia Signorino, Sarah Gentry (2), Aubrey Zachary (3, L), Margaret Bell (7).

PH: Hits — Ari Rector 2. HR — Avry Miller. 2B — Katelin Goodwin. RBI — Miller 4, Alana Smith 2. Runs — Rector 3, Morgan Humble 2.

Penn: Hits — Izabella Hanna 3, Abigail Widmar 2, Camille Biever 2, Ashlyn Kronewitter 2, Logan Rumble 2. HR — Rumble. 2B — Widmar, Kronewitter, Rumble. RBI — Widmar 4, Biever 2, Rumble 2. Runs — Biever 2, Shannon Rudge 2.

EDWARDSBURG 10, GULL LAKE 2

EDWARDSBURG 9, MATTAWAN 2

EDWARDSBURG 11, DECATUR 1

TENNIS

NORTHWOOD 3, PLYMOUTH 2

SINGLES: Annie Plothow (P) def. Britton Jesse 7-5, 5-7, 6-3. Tatum Evers (NW) def. Tynley Gantz 6-0, 6-2. Izzy Wray (P) def. Gabriela Poblador 7-5, 6-2.

Emery Porter/Kaydence Dumka (NW) def. Emma Jackson Cassidy Riddle 6-3, 7-5. Maddy Birk/Maggie Steiner (NW) def. Sophia Cantero/Alvia Kizer 6-1, 6-2.

BREMEN INVITATIONAL

TIPPECANOE VALLEY 3, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 2

Singles: Karegan Callahan (T) def. Anna Schrock 6-1, 6-0. Ella Sandhakken (T) def. Mariah Stoltzfus 6-2, 7-6 (7-2). Sarah Finney (T) def. Cassia Nice 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Zoe Willems/Morgan Chupp (B) def. Maci Parker/Karley Hallstrom 6-1, 6-2. Cori Chupp/Adrienne Chupp (B) def. Martina Gonzalez/Sienna Holder 6-1, 6-1.

BREMEN 3, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 2

Singles: Loeva DcApler (Br) def. Anna Schrock 6-2, 6-1. Sylvia Meyer (Br) def. Mariah Stoltzfus 6-2, 6-1. Emma Lawmaster (Br) def. Cassia Nice 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Zoe Willems/Morgan Chupp (BC) def. Kallie Meister/Abbie Bennitt 6-0, 6-1. Cori Chupp/Adrienne Chupp (BC) def. Chloe Crash/Taylor Rodriguez 6-4, 6-4.

BETHANY CHRISTIAN 4, GLENN 1

Singles: Kelsey Yelaska (G) def. Anna Schrock 6-2, 6-3. Mariah Stoltzfus (B) def. Vivian Stephens 6-1, 6-1. Cassia Nice (B) def. Kailee Kulp 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: Zoe Willems/Morgan Chupp (B) def. Maddie Whitmer/Trinity Stackman 6-1, 6-2. Cori Chupp/Adrienne Chupp (B) def. Nora Guisella/Morgan Gill 6-0, 6-0.

GIRLS TRACK

LADY KINGSMEN INVITATIONAL

Team scores: Valparaiso 139, Warsaw 74.6, Elkhart 58.6, Concord 54, Northridge 45.6, Plymouth 44, Penn 42, Culver Academy 41.6, SB Washington 38, Morgan Twp. 32, Kokomo 12.6

100: Camryn Burner (W) 12.60, Brianna Fincannon (V) 12.85, Dea ana Emerson (C) 13.08.

200: Alana Allen (Pl) 26.22, Brianna Fincannon (V) 26.54, Quinn Bird (CA) 26.55.

400: Quinn Bird (CA) 59.52, Rebecca Cavanaugh (V) 1:01.26, Terryah Leonard (SBW) 1:01.26.

800: Ena Gilliana (V) 2:24.15, Hadley Trover (Nr) 2:26.11, Emersyn Bland (MT) 2:26.96.

1600: Whitney Anderson (V) 5:10.50, Mary Eubank (Pe) 5:14.75, Emersyn Bland (MT) 5:15.95.

3200: Liv Hatch (V) 11:17.87, Sophie Wray (Pl) 11:17.89, Mary Eubank (Pe) 11:32.

100 hurdles: Adriana Swanson (SBW) 15.30, Jersey Hunter (Pl) 16:05, Evie Marshala (C) 16.92.

300 hurdles: Annabel Parker (W) 48.35, Braelyn Nelson (V) 28.80, Evie Mashala (C) 49.88.

400 relay: Valparaiso (Saylor Gapinski, Elizabeth Fields, Ava Vanda, Brianna Fincannon) 50:45, Washinton 51.81, Kokomo 52.31.

1600 relay: Valparaiso (Braelyn Nelson, Jorie Irving, Ava Vanda, Rebecca Cavanaugh) 4:13.34, Warsaw 4:23, Culver Academy 4:30.

3200 relay: Valparaiso (Ena Gilliana, Angela Coulopoulos, Brooke Byvoets, Ani Gillana) 9:51.78, Northridge 10:01, Penn 10:04.

High jump: Saylor Gapinski (V) 5-3, Rylee Drummond (E) 5-2, Lilly Branham (V) 4-10.

Long jump: Kendall Ivory (SBW) 17-01, Dea ana Emerson (C) 16-10, Lelia Knepp (W) 15-09.75, Kylie Gordon (V) 15.09.75.

Shot put: Ava Decker (E) 35-09.50, Brynlee Jellison (E) 34.03, Abbigal Kohler (W) 33-04.50.

Discus: Ava Decker (E) 134-08.50, Abbigal Kohler (W) 117-02, Reese McCaskill (P3) 114-06.50.

BOYS GOLF

LAKELAND INVITATIONAL

At Heron Creek

Team scores: Westview 332, Angola 334, Prairie Heights 342, NorthWood 345, Elkhart Christian 351, Garrett 363, Eastside 388, Lakeland 403, Concord 403, Churubusco 441, West Noble 455.

NorthWood: Sam Holden 83, Trevor Barrett 86, Caleb Vincent 87, Collin Deatsman 89, Micah Schwartz 89.

Records: NorthWood 14-11.

GIRLS SOCCER

SOUTH HAVEN INVITATIONAL

EDWARDSBURG 1, SOUTH HAVEN 0

Goals: Vivian Tomas.

EDWARDSBURG 6, CONSTANTINE 0

Goals: Chloe Baker 2, Amaya Shier, Vivian Tomas, Shelby Laubach, Kya Shier.

Assists: Baker 2, Kya Shier, Tomas, Madalyn Haas, Laubach.

Records: Edwardsburg 3-3.