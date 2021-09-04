DeAndre Jordan intends to sign with Lakers after being traded from Nets to Pistons and bought out

The Los Angeles Lakers' over-30 revival continues.

DeAndre Jordan intends to sign a free-agent contract with the Lakers after completing a buyout with the Detroit Pistons, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Friday to USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the transaction not yet being official.

The Pistons acquired Jordan in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets earlier Friday. He will have to clear waivers before becoming a free agent.

Jordan, 33, will sign with a Lakers team that has spent the offseason stockpiling veteran talent. He will be the eighth player 32 or older to join the Lakers via signing or trade after Carmelo Anthony, 37; Trevor Ariza, 36; Rajon Rondo, 35; Dwight Howard, 35; Wayne Ellington, 33; Russell Westbrook 32; and Kent Bazemore, 32.

The Nets sent Jordan to the Pistons, along with four future second-round picks and $5.78 million, in exchange for forwards Jahlil Okafor and Sekou Doumbouya. Detroit will negotiate a buyout of the final two years and $20 million on Jordan's current contract.

Jordan is entering his 14th season in the NBA. He was a second-round draft pick in 2008 by the Los Angeles Clippers, where he spent the first 10 years of his career. He played one season split between the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks before spending the last two with the Nets.

In Brooklyn, Jordan averaged 7.9 points and 8.7 rebounds. He started 43 games last season but fell out of the rotation late in the year and did not play in any of the Nets' 12 playoff games.

Jordan has averaged 9.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over his career. He is a three-time All-NBA selection, including one first-team nod, and a two-time All-Defensive first-team pick.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DeAndre Jordan to sign with Lakers after Pistons-Nets trade, buyout