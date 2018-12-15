DeAndre Hopkins' huge game helps Texans avoid shocking loss against the Jets

Houston Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins was determined not to get stopped again. Coming off his worst performance of the season, Hopkins exploded for 170 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Texans past the New York Jets on Saturday.

Hopkins was not going to be denied during the contest. He hauled in 10 catches for 170 yards and two scores in the 29-22 win.

The 26-year-old Hopkins saved one of his best catches of the season for the game’s biggest moment. With 2:15 left in the game and the Texans trailing by three, Hopkins hauled in a one-handed grab in the end zone with Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne draped all over him. The catch decided the game.

Hopkins’ second touchdown of the night put a nice cap on what was already a milestone day for Hopkins. Early in the second quarter, Hopkins became the second-youngest receiver in NFL history to catch 500 passes.

Only Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald has reached that milestone faster.

After grabbing 52 balls as a rookie, Hopkins has had no fewer than 76 catches in each of the last five seasons. His single-season high came in 2015, when he snagged 111 balls for 1,521 yards and 11 touchdowns.

With Saturday’s performance, Hopkins now has 94 catches and 1,321 yards with two games to go. He needs two more touchdowns to tie his season-high of 13.

The win over the Jets pushed the Texans to 10-4 on the season. The team could clinch a playoff berth if both the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans lose their games Sunday.

DeAndre Hopkins hauled in catch No. 500 during Saturday’s game against the Jets. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

