Deandre Ayton disappointed on not reaching extension deal with Suns

Kellan Olson: Deandre Ayton said he is really disappointed that he and the Suns have not been able to agree to a deal yet on a new contract extension. He loves Phoenix. Said they were 2 wins away from a title and wants to be respected like his peers in his draft class.

Source: Twitter @KellanOlson

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Deandre Ayton addresses contract talks, saying he loves Phoenix, but is “disappointed” a deal hasn’t gotten done yet. Just wants to “be respected” like his peers are being respected. #Suns pic.twitter.com/FzGqgrcQVI – 4:30 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Sometimes I wonder whether I’m the only person who remembers how everybody felt about Deandre Ayton before last year’s playoffs. – 5:24 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

We have not been able to speak with Deandre Ayton since the report Tuesday on his contract extension talks – 5:10 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Next step in Mikal Bridges’ game?

“We’re trying to put him in environments where he can handle the ball and even play in pick-and-roll with (Deandre Ayton) or JaVale (McGee).” Monty Williams.

Part of five takeaways from #Suns preseason victory at #Lakers bit.ly/3ArhQ45 pic.twitter.com/mWSx2XaT1J – 12:00 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Lastly, I watched a chunk of Suns-Lakers:

-Jalen Smith looks like a completely different player.

-I’ll care about how the Lakers look when they do. Probably next week.

-Deandre Ayton still should get the max. Don’t botch this Phoenix! – 9:12 AM

The Jump @_Talkin_NBA

Hey @Phoenix Suns? Give Ayton the 💰! He deserves that max!

#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/O8tf8OywRM – 11:31 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

More Bazemore here, with a strip of Ayton in the paint in the middle of a pair of corner 3’s, as LAL get going in the third quarter. – 11:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton gets offensive rebound, but turns ball over trying to kick ball out

That’s the time to go up and finish inside. He makes good decisions kicking the ball out, but he can punch it inside, too, in traffic with bodies in the way. #Suns – 10:53 PM

The Jump @_Talkin_NBA

DeAndre Ayton for three! 🔥

Last season, he was 4 of 20 from three in the regular season and is 7 of 37 from three for his career

#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/GjHCLXUQuI – 10:22 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Deandre Ayton hits the trailer 3. That’s the one they went away from toward the end of last season but they are back now – 10:21 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton 3. – 10:21 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Wow Ayton shooting 3s with confidence – 10:21 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Give that man his bread.” @Kendrick Perkins on Deandre Ayton. #Suns pic.twitter.com/BTWcRYTGUm – 10:01 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Courtside NBA has #Suns starting Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton. Same lineup in win Wednesday over #Lakers.

Devin Booker out.

Lakers: Russell Westbrook, Wayne Ellington, Kent Bazemore, Anthony Davis and DeAndre Jordan. LeBron James out. – 9:31 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Good Sunday morning,

Want to talk Deandre Ayton, Phoenix #Suns, max contract and fans. #NBA75 #GoHerd pic.twitter.com/rzdSDkbwJA – 12:01 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Deandre Ayton purchased 500 tickers for Game 1 #WNBA finals between Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky at Footprint Center. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ECfwdfMp5V – 6:10 PM

Kellan Olson: I asked Deandre Ayton if he anticipates having a meeting between him, his camp and the Suns’ front office between Wednesday’s preseason finale and the season opener next Wednesday (before Monday’s deadline). He said he will let his agents handle that. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / October 12, 2021

Two last things. In the offseason, I’m looking at Luka (Doncic), Trae (Young) get max extensions. Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander). When is Ayton going to get one? (Teams have until Oct. 18 to sign first rounders from the 2018 class to rookie contract extensions). Deandre Ayton: “All I want to do is win a championship. All I want to do is represent the city. Phoenix is where I’m at. Honestly, I’m expecting something to get done so we as a team can finish what we started, which is to bring a championship to Phoenix. Period. Literally.” -via Arizona Republic / October 6, 2021

Duane Rankin: “It’s not my job to pay a guy. If it was my job, everybody would be rich. I’d pay everybody. The cap isn’t based on my heart. The organization would be broke, but everybody would be happy.” Monty Williams on ESPN report #Suns max talks with Deandre Ayton bit.ly/3mvAfI4 pic.twitter.com/UnjetbDkBq -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / October 6, 2021