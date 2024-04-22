A new deal but are Villa entering a new era?

Aston Villa sit on the cusp of a new era as they look to become a serious contender to the elite.

Their new sponsorship deal is the latest step challenge at the top and to bridge the gap.

A £20m-a-season two-year deal with online sports betting and gaming brand Betano does not match the reported £59m deal Liverpool have with Standard Chartered or Arsenal’s deal with Emirates which is reportedly worth £50m per season.

But, for comparison, Newcastle’s deal with Saudi Arabian events company Sela is reportedly worth £25m per season and after a loss of nearly £120m for the last financial year it is certainly within Villa’s interests to maximise their earning potential.

A new kit deal with Adidas is expected and it all sends a message of progress and ambition at Villa Park.

Now, it also feels like a Champions League place is Aston Villa’s to lose. Tottenham may have two games in hand and are six points behind, with an inferior goal difference, but it is Unai Emery’s side – sitting fourth in the Premier League - who have the points and momentum.

Add to that a Europa Conference League semi-final with Olympiakos next month and there is a real sense Villa are preparing to take a leap to stay at the top.